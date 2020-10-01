Swapped

iHEARTMEDIA's AMFM BROADCASTING LICENSES, LLC is swapping News-Talk KKDD-A (1290 NEWSTALK IE)/SAN BERNARDINO, CA and its CAPSTAR TX, LLC is swapping W292DH/PITTSBURGH plus $1 million to RELEVANT RADIO, INC. for Religion WZAB-A/SWEETWATER-MIAMI, FL, which will be licensed to iHM LICENSES, LLC, with assets going to iHEARTMEDIA + ENTERTAINMENT, INC. The agreement will also see W292DH's primary station change from iHEARTMEDIA Sports WBGG-A/PITTSBURGH to WWSW-HD3/PITSBURGH, which will be leased for eight years to RELEVANT RADIO. The swap gives iHEART a signal in SOUTH FLORIDA to use for BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK.

In other filings with the FCC, UNIVERSAL STATIONS LLC is selling South Asian WBWD-A (RADIO ZINDAGI)/ISLIP, NY to METRO MEX USA, LLC for $700,000 plus an LMA before closing.

Applying for Silent STAs were MT. RUSHMORE BROADCASTING, INC. (KFCR/CUSTER, SD, equipment failure) and MICHAEL SIMS (KDIC/GRINNELL, IA, damage from derecho).

MEYER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has closed on the sale of Sports KBFL-A/SPRINGFIELD, MO and KBFL-F/BUFFALO, MO (THE JOCK) (by MEYER-BALDRIDGE, INC.), News-Talk KWTO-A and AC KTXR (98.7 THE DOVE)/SPRINGFIELD, MO (by KWTO, INC.); and Classic Country KWTO-F/SPRINGFIELD, MO (by STEREO BROADCASTING, INC.) to ZIMMER MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $1.8 million.

And DORA A. CRUZ has closed on the transfer of her 51% of MARVINA ENTERPRISES, INC., licensee of Country WAUC-A/WAUCHULA, FL, to MARVINA AYALA for undisclosed consideration.

