Cheryl Mills

iHEARTMEDIA has named BLACKIVY GROUP Founder/CEO CHERYL MILLS to its Board of Directors. Her appointment expands the board to eight directors.

MILLS founded BLACKIVY as a values-driven company that builds and grows commercial enterprises in SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA to meet the needs of an expanding consumer population and growing business sector.

“We are extremely pleased that CHERYL MILLS is joining the iHeart board,” said iHEARTMEDIA Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN. “Her depth and breadth of experience, her leadership in policy, business and entrepreneurship, education and media, and her deep commitment to public service, will provide strong and unique value to our board and our company, and we are looking forward to her contributions."

