Virtual Event

iHEARTMEDIA Gospel WGRB-A (INSPIRATION 1390)/CHICAGO is holding a virtual concert event, “PRAISE IN PLACE,” TOMORROW (10/2) at 7p (CT) on the station's FACEBOOK page. The concert will be hosted by the station's SONYA BLAKEY, MARCELLA JONES, WILLIE MOORE JR., and DEANDRE PATTERSON with appearances by FRED HAMMOND, MARVIN SAPP, JEKALYN CARR, MELVIN CRISPELL III, LENASIA TYSON, and SELAH YOUTH CHOIR OF SAINT SABINA. Also being honored at the event are individuals and organizations who have led the community during the pandemic and social unrest, including I AM A GENTLEMAN, INC., BLACK GIRLS BREAK BREAD, PASTOR REGINALD SHARPE JR. and FELLOWSHIP MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, and designer BARBARA BATES.

“Our city needs so much hope during these tough times,” said PD SONYA BLAKEY. “We look forward to a night of inspirational music to lift the spirits of our community, while also acknowledging some of our community leaders who are helping during this critical time.”

