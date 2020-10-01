T-Shirt Toss Is Underway

STEEL CITY MEDIA Hot AC WLTJ (Q92.9)/PITTSBURGH is helping to raise awareness and is garnering donations for a local breast cancer awareness foundation, A GLIMMER OF HOPE, by rolling out a "TOSS OUR TOPS” promotion, which is sponsored by AHN NEIGHBORHOOD

HOSPITALS.

Listeners will text TOSS to 77000 to request a free t-shirt and then show up at the station's parking lot and one of the station's air personalities will toss them a pink t-shirt (from 6 feet away, of course). Every t-shirt tossed means a $1 donation to the charity, with the goal of tossing at least 1,000 t-shirts during the month of OCTOBER during BREAST CANCER AWARENESS month. As a bonus, every new 'like' picked up on the LIKE A GLIMMER OF HOPE FACEBOOK page over the course of the month will also generate a $1 donation (up to $500).

WLTJ PD ZAK SZABO said, “Cancer is one of the most important health problems we face. Supporting and raising money for a local breast cancer foundation is a small part of what we can do to help.” SZABO, who is a melanoma cancer survivor, added, "Doing it in a fun way helps bring attention to the charity and cause.”

