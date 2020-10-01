Dixie and Charli (Photo: Bryant/Cadence13)

CADENCE13 and UTA's RAMBLE podcast network's previously-announced podcast with TIKTOK personalities CHARLI and DIXIE D'AMELIO (NET NEWS 5/19) now has a name and debut date with the arrival of "CHARLI AND DIXIE: TWO CHIX" on OCTOBER 8th.

“We love a good podcast! Which is why we decided to create one with RAMBLE for our fans to love too!” said the D'AMELIO sisters in a press release. “Excited for everyone to listen in while we cover interesting topics, share stories, tackle difficult conversations, engage with guests that we either love or completely disagree with -- and of course, it’s all filled with nonstop sister banter.”

“We couldn’t be prouder to officially welcome CHARLI and DIXIE to the RAMBLE and CADENCE13 family and launch this show to their millions of fans around the world,” said CADENCE13/RAMBLE Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “It’s so exciting to have them join this space and engage with their fans in new ways.”

“We couldn’t be more excited for CHARLI and DIXIE and the launch of TWO CHIX. The sisters have dominated the digital space with ease and I look forward to them finding paralleled success in this arena with their new podcast,” said UTA Head of Emerging Platforms OREN ROSENBAUM.

