Veteran Country programmer JOHN SHOMBY joins UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS’ “Backstage Country” show as Talent Relations Consultant, effective immediately. SHOMBY most recently was Director of Nash Programming for CUMULUS MEDIA from 2016 to 2020. In that role, he oversaw programming for nationally distributed shows “American Country Countdown With KIX BROOKS” and “The TY BENTLI Show.” He also was PD for CUMULUS Country WKDF/NASHVILLE. Prior to CUMULUS, SHOMBY spent 13 years as Dir. of Programming and Operations for MAX MEDIA’s five-station cluster in NORFOLK/VIRGINIA BEACH, including Country WGH-F (97.3 THE EAGLE).

The daily, five-hour weekday show “Backstage Country” launched in SEPTEMBER, and features Country artists as its rotating hosts (NET NEWS 7/23). It currently airs in nights on all seven of the BEASLEY-owned Country stations across the U.S.

In his new role, SHOMBY will assist with the acquisition and scheduling of the show’s guest hosts, as well as handling industry relations with NASHVILLE’s label and management companies. His job will also include talent coaching as needed, and coordinating elements of the show’s music selection. In MAY of this year, SHOMBY established a programming and talent consulting firm, and “Backstage Country” is now one of his clients.

UNITED STATIONS EVP/Programming ANDY DENEMARK said, “The team that brainstormed ‘Backstage Country’ always imagined this show to be a ‘next level’ project, and the way to stay ahead of the pack is with the best people in the business. JOHN SHOMBY fits that bill. He is a superstar in the radio industry and beloved in the Country format, and he’s rounding out the team for this show perfectly.”

Added SHOMBY, “Working on this show is going to be amazing. ‘Backstage Country’ has all the elements I love as a programmer, especially the star power. I’m so excited to come on board.”

