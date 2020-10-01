Election Day Offering

ADLARGE MEDIA and HARRIS MEDIA's QGOLIVE/CONTROL ROOM PRO audio platforms are offering a customized production music and software package for pre-election and election night coverage, ELECTION DAY, from touchscreen music system MOTION MIXES and music library BROADCAST MOTION, licensed from FOSTER KENT for U.S. syndication.

“ELECTION DAY is the music solution for election coverage,” said ADLARGE VP/Affiliate Marketing JESSICA SHERMAN. “I am thrilled to have a partner that can deliver this level of quality for such an important event and in general for News/Talk Stations. The MOTION MIXES team composed a modular set of different themes and hired the best orchestra to make the sound impressive and presidential.”

The music and custom playout software for ELECTION DAY is free to stations who fill out an online form; reach SHERMAN for more information at jessica@adlarge.com.

