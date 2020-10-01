New Video Released Today

Last month, BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) Founder/Pres. SCOTT BORCHETTA and his wife, BMLG SVP/Creative SANDI BORCHETTA, created a contest to benefit nonprofit music schools and organizations through their "Music Has Value Fund" (NET NEWS 9/2). Now, BMLG artists TIM MCGRAW, SHERYL CROW, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's TYLER HUBBARD, THOMAS RHETT, BRANTLEY GILBERT, CARLY PEARCE and RILEY GREEN are all encouraging eligible applicants to apply in a new video released TODAY (10/1). Watch it here.

Fifteen recipients will each be awarded $10,000 grants, supported by the BORCHETTAS' fund, which was created in 2015 to provide financing to organizations that support the art of music and those who create it. In order to be eligible, organizations must be a public school or a current 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Applicants have until MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16th to apply, and will be notified the beginning of DECEMBER if they are chosen to receive one of the grants. Grant recipients and their students will also have the opportunity to attend a livestream event with BMLG artists. Apply here.

