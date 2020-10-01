'Live In The Vineyard Goes Country'

In partnership with CMT, the "Live In The Vineyard" organizers have revealed new dates for the third installment of their "LIVE IN THE VINEYARD GOES COUNTRY" festival, originally scheduled for APRIL 29th through MAY 1st of this year. The event, which was postponed due to COVID-19, will now take place APRIL 27th-29th, 2021 in NAPA VALLEY, CA. Tickets for the event are only available through exclusive radio station promotions and sweepstakes across the country, in addition to partner offerings.

The festival's artist lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

