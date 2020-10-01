-
ACM Reveals Submissions And Voting Timeline For 2021 ACM Awards
October 1, 2020 at 12:39 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has announced the submissions and ballot timeline for the "56th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS" professional membership voting, as well as opening the application and renewal process for ACM membership. The deadline to apply for or renew a membership and be eligible for "56th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS" voting is TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1st.
Additionally, ACM is increasing voting security with a new double-authentication process through a mobile number versus a member’s email address. All members are encouraged to update their mobile phone number during the renewal window.
Key dates for the ACM Awards cycle are as follows:
New membership/membership renewals opens: OCTOBER 1st
Deadline for new membership/renewals closing: DECEMBER 1st
Awards submission period opens: DECEMBER 1st
Submission period closes: JANUARY 8th, 2021
First round voting: JANUARY 19th-26th, 2021
Second round voting: FEBRUARY 10th-17th, 2021
Final round voting: MARCH 17th-24th, 2021
The "56th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS" will broadcast live on SUNDAY, APRIL 18th, 2021 at 8p (ET) on CBS-TV.
-