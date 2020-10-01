Rodgers

ALL ACCESS extends congratulations to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's JAMESON RODGERS who got engaged to his girlfriend, songwriter SARAH ALLISON TURNER, last night (9/30). RODGERS proposed at NASHVILLE's BLUEBIRD CAFE, where the couple met nine years ago during a songwriting workshop.

"I met SARAH ALLISON TURNER at the BLUEBIRD nine years ago," RODGERS shared on a post to his INSTAGRAM. "Took a few years for me to finally ask her out. Last night I surprised her there and asked her if she'd marry me. She said YES!"

