Adams Radio Group

ADAMS RADIO GROUP CEO RON STONE is moving his national rep partnership to the newly formed IBA RADIO SALES. "We are very happy to be the first client of IBA RADIO SALES! This new rep firm is designed specifically for independent stations to ensure that we are represented on all business coming into our markets," he said. "We are also looking forward to the new business development to help us grow our national business share.”



Added GEN MEDIA PARTNERS CEO KEVIN GARRITY, “I’m very excited about our partnership with the IBA and very happy to welcome RON and ADAMS RADIO as the first group to join .

“We built our company on the strength of independent broadcasters. As members of the IBA, owners and operators can come together to gain the advantages of scale and compete more effectively with large corporations for national ad dollars. I look forward to representing ADAMS RADIO and members of the IBA as the organization grows.”

