Savage

MICHAEL SAVAGE told his audience THURSDAY evening (10/1) that his show would end radio syndication as of the end of the year.

SAVAGE said that his show will no longer be heard via WESTWOOD ONE broadcast radio distribution but that he will continue the show as a podcast.

yes, sadly so, as of January,2021 you will no longer hear Michael Savage on any radio station. ONLY ON MY PODCAST! (too many Chris Wallace's took over radio) — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) September 30, 2020

« see more Net News