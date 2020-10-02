Exec Moves

BMG PRODUCTION MUSIC (BMGPM) has made a number of changes as part of its continued commitment to bolstering its international business. These include several internal promotions to its senior global management team, launching an internal creative agency in the UK and, following a significant reorganisation of the company’s US team and human resource, strengthening of its specialist trailer division and expansion of its EAST COAST sales division.

Within the BMGPM team based at its LONDON HQ, SCOTT DORAN, CASPAR KEDROS and SAM DELVES are promoted to senior global creative roles in licensing, content and marketing, respectively. Effective immediately, all three roles will report to EVP/Global Managing Director JOHN CLIFFORD.

CLIFFORD said, “Attracting and promoting top executive and creative talent to BMGPM is key in our ongoing mission of enhancing the company’s world-class service to our media partners. These moves represent a significant step for BMGPM towards a more integrated international structure and our one team, one catalogue, one BMG approach to the business.”

« see more Net News