New Shows

PODCASTONE has expanded the lineup under its SPORTSNET podcast network with new shows from MICHAEL IRVIN and ADAM CAROLLA.

IRVIN, the former DALLAS COWBOYS wide receiver and NFL NETWORK analyst, is hosting "THE MICHAEK IRVIN PODCAST," which debuted YESTERDAY (10/1) with STEPHEN A. SMITH as the first guest. CAROLLA and comic JEFF CESARIO are hosting a daily sports show "ALL BALLS, ALL SPORTS," which debuted SEPTEMBER 8th. And, as previously reported, "CMI: THE CHRIS MYERS INTERVIEW" was revived for a podcast on AUGUST 26th.

CEO PETER MORRIS said, "Sports-related programming has done remarkably well on our network and this slate of premium sports shows from some of the greatest sports and comedic talent will serve both our audience and our advertisers."

