GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS Classic Hits KBEZ (92.9 THE DRIVE)/TULSA morning man ANDY BARBER isx stepping away (not retiring) from the mic at THE DRIVE after 53 years in the business.

Born and raised in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, BARBER started his career in radio at KWYN/WICHITA after being in the UNITED STATES AIR FORCE. He came to TULSA in 1993 and started a 26-year run in TULSA radio at 106.9 K-HITS.

Said BARBER, “I want to go out on top, sounding fantastic. My decision to walk. I love GRIFFIN and all of my TULSA team!"

