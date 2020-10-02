Jansen (Photo: NFL/ESPN)

Former DETROIT LIONS, WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM, and UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN offensive tackle JON JANSEN has been named the new co-host of the morning show on ENTERCOM Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT, starting MONDAY (10/5). JANSEN, who has been a frequent guest and fill-in host on THE TICKET and serves as analyst on the station's "GAMEDAY UNCENSORED" unofficial LIONS pre-game show, takes the place of the late JAMIE SAMUELSEN alongside MIKE STONE and HEATHER PARKS.

“As DETROIT’s No. 1 sports talk station, we are excited to add JON’s vast NFL knowledge to our incredible team,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DEBBIE KENYON. “A native Detroiter who played for the UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN and the LIONS, JON has distinct passion for the city’s football scene. Detroiters are really going to enjoy the chemistry that JON has with STONEY as they tackle the biggest storylines in the MOTOR CITY and beyond.”



“MICHIGAN has always been my home,” said JANSEN. “I grew up a DETROIT sports fan and lived my dream of playing football for the WOLVERINES and LIONS. Now, I'm excited to join the team at 97.1 THE TICKET and be a part of the conversation.”

« see more Net News