CMT Partners With iHeartCountry

iHEARTCOUNTRY will once again serve as the official radio partner of the "2020 CMT Music Awards," airing on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21st at 7p (CT). The live radio broadcast of the awards show telecast will be offered to more than 120 iHeartCountry radio stations, in addition to airing across seven VIACOMCBS television properties.

As previously announced (NET NEWS 9/30), award show performers include ASHLEY MCBRYDE, DAN + SHAY, KANE BROWN, LITTLE BIG TOWN, LUKE BRYAN and MAREN MORRIS, with more to be announced in the coming weeks. Voting for the entirely fan-voted awards are now open here.

