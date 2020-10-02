New In Las Vegas

KEMP BROADCASTING Hot AC KVGQ (Q106.9)/LAS VEGAS has flipped to a customized Classic Hits as DA BOMB 106.9. The station is airing hits from 1990 through 2010 and from multiple formats/genres. DESTINY'S CHILD, NO DOUBT, P!NK, FAITH HILL, EMINEM, SAVAGE GARDEN, USHER, COLDPLAY and BRITNEY SPEARS are an example of the artists heard on DA BOMB 106.9.

KVGQ and Top 40/Rhythmic KVEG (HOT 97.5) PD LADY G commented, "90's and early 2K music brings back some great memories for a lot of us. I'm super excited for this new format and certain that LAS VEGAS will love our new station DA BOMB as much as I do."

You can follow DA BOMB on all social media @dabomblv and listen live at www.dabomblv.com.

