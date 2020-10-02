Bonneville Sacramento

BONNEVILLE's SACRAMENTO radio stations (Country KNCI, Top 40 KZZO (NOW 100.5) and Sports KHTK) are hosting a virtual benefit concert, "Rising From The Ashes," benefitting CALIFORNIA wildfire relief. The show will take place SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24th at GOLD COUNTRY fairgrounds and event center in AUBURN, CA, with a portion of each ticket sale going to the AMERICAN RED CROSS to aide in their efforts with CALIFORNIA residents affected by this year's wildfires.

The show will feature exclusive virtual performances from some of the biggest Country and Pop stars, including JON PARDI, MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD, MORGAN WALLEN, FITZ & THE TANTRUMS, BRETT YOUNG, MATT NATHANSON, ANDY GRAMMAR, CAM, PUBLIC and more. Local food trucks and vendors will all be placed to comply with social distance guidelines. A portion of each ticket going to the RED CROSS.

“Our purpose statement at BONNEVILLE is to build up, connect, inform, and celebrate families and communities,” said BONNEVILLE SACRAMENTO Group Dir./Programming CHAD RUFER. “When we saw so many people in our communities affected by the CALIFORNIA wildfires, we knew we needed to help.”

Tickets for the show are available at NOW100FM.com, KNCIFM.com, and KHTK.com.

