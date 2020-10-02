Hill, Scott, Shasky

ENTERCOM Sports KGMZ-F (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO has shuffled its lineup, effective OCTOBER 12th.

The station's new morning show will feature current midday "BONTA, STEINY & GURU" co-host BONTA HILL, former crosstown CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A-F sports anchor KATE SCOTT, and current evening co-host JOE SHASKY. Current morning co-host DAN DIBLEY is swapping spots with HILL, joining MATT STEINMETZ and DARYLE "THE GURU" JOHNSON for 10a-2p, while DIBLEY's morning co-host, former NFL fullback LORENZO NEAL, remains on board as NFL insider for the station. DAMON BRUCE, RAY RATTO, and MATT KOLSKY continue 3-6p, with SEAN SALISBURY's recently-added football show remaining in the 6p hour and JOHN DICKINSON taking SHASKY's place alongside RYAN COVAY for 7-10p.

