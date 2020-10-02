'Big Rick' Daniels

"BIG RICK" DANIELS will join REISING RADIO PARTNERS WYGB (KORN COUNTRY 100.3)/ FRANKLIN, IN as morning host on MONDAY, OCTOBER 5th after recently resigning as PD and air personality at GULF SOUTH COMMUNICATIONS Country WTVY (95.5 YOUR COUNTRY)/DOTHAN, AL (NET NEWS 9/18). DANIELS replaces BRANDON ADAMS, who is looking for his next opportunity and can be reached here.

I'm so excited to be back home in Indiana,” said DANIELS. “The privilege to represent KORN COUNTRY 100.3 is the best way to kick off a homecoming! I'm beyond honored to be waking up SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA!”

“It’s really a mutual opportunity,” said KORN PD FRITZ MOSER. “BIG RICK just ‘gets it.’ It’s more than just his show, it’s the after party that continues interaction through his socials and podcasts.”

DANIELS, originally from EVANSVILLE, IN, has seen success with radio shows in BOISE, ID; BOWLING GREEN, KY and DOTHAN, where he also gained experience as PD. DANIELS earned nominations for Personality Of The Year from both the ACM and CMA Awards this year.

