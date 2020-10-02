MAUREEN COOPER announced TODAY the launch of MAUREEN COOPER CREATIVE; offering consulting, writing, voiceover, and production services to radio and commercial clients. She specializes in the art of effective storytelling within the genre of radio station imaging.

For the past decade, COOPER has been the Imaging Director for COX MEDIA GROUP's Country KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q)/HOUSTON and Classic Rock KGLK (HOUSTON'S EAGLE). The first client to retain the services of her new company is her former employer, COX MEDIA GROUP/HOUSTON, whose Dir. of Operations, JOHNNY CHIANG said, "MAUREEN is the quintessential audio artist. I’ve worked with her for years and she has the unique ability to take what’s in a PD’s head and not only make it reality, but make it better!”

In addition to writing and production services, COOPER is the imaging voice of a growing roster of stations, including COX MEDIA GROUP GREAT CIRCLE MEDIA AC KTMG/PRESCOTT and RMN RADIO.

