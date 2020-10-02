Campbell

Global music company ONERPM has signed Country newcomer CASH CAMPBELL to a distribution deal. The TEXAS native's new single, “Weddings & Funerals,” is currently available on all streaming platforms.



“CASH is a multifaceted artist who has the ability to inspire and entertain an audience with ease,” said ONERPM USA GM KEN MADSON. “JEFF TOBIAS, the entire ONERPM team and I are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to his upcoming releases.”

