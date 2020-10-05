Megan Thee Stallion (Photo: lev radin / shutterstock)

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE took up the recent BIDEN/TRUMP Presidential debate with ALEC BALDWIN in his role as Pres. TRUMP, JIM CAREY shows up with his debut as JOE BIDEN and RBG makes a silent but "heavenly" cameo, www.youtube.com/embed/Wsije1KetVw according to ROLLINGSTONE.COM.

But the biggest political statements, other than those from host CHRIS ROCK, came from MEGAN THEE STALLION calling out KENTUCKY Attorney General DANIEL CAMERON for his handling of the BREONNA TAYLOR murder case.

MEGAN was performing her song, "Savage," when the sounds of gunshots. She stops singing and says: “We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women, because at the end of the day we need our Black women. We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men, because at the end of the day, we’re tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men."

MEGAN, playing audio saying CAMERON's no different than "the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery."

“Savage” resumed playing, with the message “Protect Black Women,” appearing on the video in the song’s closing moments.

