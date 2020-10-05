Sold

4-K'S LLLP is selling Sports KDCO-A (MILE HIGH SPORTS) to EL SEMBRADOR MINISTRIES for $420,000 and is separately selling K284CI/DENVER to ROCKY MOUNTAIN PUBLIC MEDIA, INC. for $680,000.

In other filings with the FCC, AVAILABLE MEDIA, INC. is selling noncommercial KNIZ/GALLUP, NM to THE OJO CALIENTE RESTORATION SOCIETY for $7,500.

The BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE, NM has applied for an STA to operate K216GQ/ESPANOLA, NM with a temporary antenna while a new permanent antenna is delivered; the old antenna is damaged and a new one may not be arrive in time to be installed before the first snow makes tower access difficult.

WEEKS BROADCASTING, INC. has filed for a Silent STA for KBYG-A/BIG SPRING, TX due to transmitter damage from a lightning strike.

Requesting extensions of Silent STAs were BUSTOS MEDIA HOLDINGS, LLC (KXET-A/MOUNT ANGEL, OR and KMIA-A/AUBURN-FEDERAL WAY, WA, economic conditions due to coronavirus); iHEARTMEDIA's CLEAR CHANNEL BROADCASTING LICENSES, INC (WESC-A/GREENVILLE, SC, installing new diplexer and transmitting equipment); and THE GREAT MARATHON RADIO COMPANY (WGMX/MARATHON, FL, addressing technical problems).

DALE and DIANA ST. MARIE have closed on the sale of ST. MARIE COMMUNICATIONS, INC., licensee of Hot AC KGBR (92.7 THE BRIDGE)/GOLD BEACH, OR, to THE ANANTHA PRADEEP TRUST, with DR. A.K. PRADEEP as trustee, for $65,000.

And RCA BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of KCUL/MARSHALL, TX to 92.3 THE DEPOT LLC for $125,000.

« see more Net News