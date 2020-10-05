Wiley

The syndicated "LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY" show has been added at MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING News-Talk WIZM-A-K222AG/LA CROSSE, WI and REBECCA LYNN WHITE News-Talk WSLM-A/SALEM, IN.

The weekly show, distributed through TALK MEDIA NETWORK, is hosted by retired BALTIMORE Police Sergeant JOHN "JAY" WILEY. Reach WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com or TALK MEDIA NETWORK's JOSH LENG at joshleng@talkmedianetwork.com and find out more at the TALK MEDIA NETWORK website.

« see more Net News