New Integration

BEATSOURCE, BEATPORT, and SERATO have officially announced the release of their BEATSOURCE LINK and BEATPORT LINK integrations with SERATO DJ PRO.

BEATSOURCE, the music streaming service for open-format DJs created by BEATPORT and the promotional record pool, DJCITY, recently released their BEATSOURCE LINK technology. SERATO users can now access BEATSOURCE LINK's streaming service for DJs directly via the latest version of SERATO DJ PRO. DJs can now play any track from the entire BEATSOURCE library directly through SERATO. DJs will also be able to mix existing tracks that they own with tracks from the BEATSOURCE LINK library, giving SERATO users the freedom to mix newly streamed music with stored downloads.

DJ, producer and label executive A-TRAK commented, "It’s inevitable that DJs will need access to the massive streaming libraries of songs for their DJ sets. The important thing is to not force DJs to change the equipment or software that they use. That’s why BEATSOURCE’s integration into SERATO is so important. Also, what impressed me the most was the ability to create playlists on the BEATSOURCE site as you’re searching for music and having them sync up to your SERATO."

BEATSOURCE Pres. BRIAN "DJ QUICKIE" WONG added, "Lead by SERATO in the early 2000's, the transition from vinyl to digital changed DJing forever. Trailblazers like A-TRAK, DJ AM, and JAZZY JEFF opened our minds to what SERATO's technology could allow us to do. Today, over 15 years later, we are living in a moment that will again change DJing forever. DJs no longer need to shop for, purchase, and store their music. Instead, DJs will simply access the Beatsource DJ library, which will be available instantly and everywhere with SERATO, and the value will be in each DJs curation and knowledge of their personal playlists and crates. DJs will no longer be limited by what they can own and store, but rather by what they can do with their musical creativity. This opens up a world of imagination for the next generation of DJs, and I can't wait to see what they do with our technology."

BEATPORT SVP ROMAIN POUILLON said, "SERATO DJ has been used more and more by DJs playing electronic music over the last several years, especially in the bass music scene. Alongside BEATSOURCE LINK, the BEATPORT LINK integration provides a whole new layer of immediate content accessibility to the SERATO DJ community. This has only been possible thanks to an extraordinary collaborative effort between SERATO and BEATPORT and is the first of many versions of LINK in SERATO to come. Our long-term partnership will bring more features to this integration in the months ahead."

SERATO Chief Strategy Officer NICK MACLAREN added, "With streaming being such a big part of the world of music, we’re excited to have worked with BEATSOURCE and BEATPORT to bring their comprehensive catalogs to our DJs. The ability to instantly access such large collections of open format and electronic music gives DJs even more freedom, creativity, and, importantly, choice."

« see more Net News