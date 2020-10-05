Integration

ADLARGE MEDIA has inked a deal to integrate customer retention and order management platform BOOSTR into its sales and operations. The companies say that the addition of BOOSTR, which integrates with ADLARGE's host and ad platform provider MEGAPHONE, will allow for faster execution of ad campaigns.

“BOOSTR’s end-to-end platform is an efficiency game-changer for our ad sales and sales ops teams,” said ADLARGE/CABANA VP/Digital Sales and Partnerships ILWIRA MARCISZEK. “It allows us to respond quickly to our clients, while maintaining the flexibility of service that our ad partners expect from us. BOOSTR's superior customer service and understanding of our unique business needs is exceptional. I'm delighted to bring these first-in-class benefits to our advertisers and their agencies.”

“We’re thrilled to become an integral part of ADLARGE’s continued growth and welcome them to our growing list of top audio & podcasting companies,” said BOOSTR CRO BRIAN GEORGI. “Podcasting, in particular, is one of the fastest growing categories in media and we're excited to bring platform solutions that can help companies like ADLARGE scale even more quickly!"

“BOOSTR has quickly emerged as the preeminent CRM and OMS for media sales in NORTH AMERICA,” said ADLARGE Co-Founder/Co-CEO CATHY CSUKAS. “The proliferation of podcasts and the renewed recognition of the power of audio to connect with listeners has brought more advertisers into the space, necessitating faster responses to advertisers’ needs and accurate, reliable intelligence that helps them identify trends and patterns. BOOSTR’s advanced technology puts us at the forefront of podcast and digital streaming advertising.”

