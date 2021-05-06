Audible Deal

AUDIBLE has inked a first-look development deal with CONAN O'BRIEN’s TEAM COCO for new scripted and unscripted podcasts, with the first project under the agreement being a scripted comedy podcast with real-life mother-daughter duo LEA THOMPSON and ZOEY DEUTCH, "A TOTAL SWITCH SHOW," to debut MAY 6, 2021 as an AUDIBLE Plus exclusive.



“CONAN O'BRIEN and TEAM COCO are innovators and brilliant comedic minds with a track record of creating engaging content and distinctive entertainment experiences,” said AUDIBLE EVP/Head of U.S. Content RACHEL GHIAZZA. “We have so much to look forward to with this remarkable team as they bring hilarious entertainment to the AUDIBLE content pipeline, including A TOTAL SWITCH SHOW, which is a comedic romp performed by extraordinarily talented artists that we know will have our members laughing.”



“We are excited to continue to expand TEAM COCO's podcast offerings and collaborate with AUDIBLE, who is at the forefront of audio entertainment, to create unique new audio content,” said TEAM COCO COO ADAM SACHS. “We know the TEAM COCO brand of humor will shine in the series we are creating with them and we can’t wait for AUDIBLE audiences to get to hear them.”



"A TOTAL SWITCH SHOW," a "FREAKY FRIDAY"-style body-switching comedy, also stars BRADLEY WHITFORD, BOBBY MOYNIHAN, GIANCARLO ESPOSITO, CHRISTOPHER MINTZ-PLASSE, JUDY GREER, SASHEER ZAMATA, and KIMBERLY HEBERT GREGORY and is written by veteran writers from THE ONION.

