Community Support

CAPITOL BROADCASTING app-based Triple A THAT STATION (W239CK) 95.7/RALEIGH-DURHAM has joined with BAND TOGETHER for the month of OCTOBER for the SAVE THAT STAGE initiative to raise money for local concert venues that have been hit hard due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

They are asking its listeners that If they would have attended a few concerts in 2020 to consider donating that same amount to SAVE THAT STAGE.

Learn more here.

« see more Net News