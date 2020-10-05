Tomalty

Music industry veteran JILL TOMALTY has opened a professional coaching and consulting business named SPRINGBOARD. The NASHVILLE-based business is structured to provide support for entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals in the creative field who are looking to improve time management, productivity, mindset and more.

Before launching SPRINGBOARD, TOMALTY worked at WARNER, WORD/CURB as well as PROVIDENT and FLYING ISLAND, serving in various label roles including Marketing Director, Regional Radio Rep. and Brand Manager. In addition to her experience in the music industry, TOMALTY has a Master's Degree in Counseling as well as three Professional Coaching Certifications, in Communications, Emotional Intelligence and General Life Coaching.

“Having over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry as well as a background in counseling and coaching, I am acutely aware of the challenges faced by creative professionals and entrepreneurs," said TOMALTY. "I am excited to be able to offer assistance and perspective as someone who has been there.”

Tomalty can be reached here.

« see more Net News