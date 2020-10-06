Anson Seabra

CAROLINE announced today the signing of Musician/Artist ANSON SEABRA. The CAROLINE team will work with SEABRA’s manager ALEX BENDER, President of REVERE MUSIC GROUP. The partnership includes distribution through CAROLINE as well as all label services including marketing and promotion.

JACQUELINE SATURN, President of CAROLINE, said in a statement, “I was already a huge fan of ANSON’s music and I have to thank SERGIO VEGA from ASTRALWERKS/CAPITOL for bringing us together. ANSON SEABRA is the next generation of independent artists who have direct engagement with his fans on multiple platforms. He is brilliantly creative, massively ambitious and is ready to take the time to break territory by territory around the globe. ANSON's passion and dedication has inspired us all. On behalf of myself, MATT SAWIN and the entire team we welcome him with open arms to the family.”

Seabra said about CAROLINE, "When we met with them, it felt like they understood me and like more than a business transaction. It felt like we had found people who were deeply excited about sharing my ideas as widely as possible and had the world-class infrastructure and team to do so. Needless to say, I'm nothing short of thrilled by this partnership and I know that CAROLINE will carry my project so much higher and wider than my team and I ever could have done on our own.”

ANSON has a huge social following across platforms including TikTok, Twitter, Spotify, YouTube and Instagram. His videos have garnered over 40M views and his latest EP has over 250M global streams. ANSON SEABRA will release new music in early 2021 through this new partnership with CAROLINE.

