ENTERCOM is splitting the FM translator simulcast away from Sports WSSP-A-W289CB (105.7 THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE, with W289CB switching to a simulcast of WXSS-HD2 with a Hip Hop format as HOT 105.7 and the AM side continuing with Sports as 1250AM THE FAN.

“As part of our commitment to amplifying diverse voices in our content and talent lineup, the new HOT 105.7 will engage fans with today’s hottest music, relevant entertainment and a focus on issues important to African Americans and the multi-cultural community in MILWAUKEE,” said Market Mgr. ANDREA HANSEN. “This strategic launch will also enhance our portfolio that already includes a prominent sports station and a pair of market leading brands focused on super serving the female audience, ensuring we are delivering robust opportunities for advertisers to connect with diverse communities throughout MILWAUKEE.”

