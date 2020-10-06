Picks Triton

Sports podcast producer MINUTE MEDIA has signed up for TRITON DIGITAL's podcast platforms, including use of OMNY STUDIO hosting and distribution, TRITON's dynamic ad insertion, Podcast Metrics measurement, and programmatic sales and audio SSP. MINUTE MEDIA produces over 90 shows, including the PLAYER'S TRIBUNE show and shows for THE BIG LEAD, FANSIDED, and 90MIN.

“We are thrilled to partner with TRITON, as they offer the most reliable, intuitive, and efficient suite of podcast technology in the marketplace today,” said MINUTE MEDIA Global Dir./Programmatic & AdTech Partnerships RON PETTY. “TRITON’s Podcast Metrics measurement data will enable us to analyze our total listening audience across our premium publishing brands, providing us with valuable insight into our most engaging shows which will help inform our content creation as well as our advertising strategies moving forward.”



“We are pleased to provide MINUTE MEDIA with the technology and data necessary to support their podcast strategy,” said TRITON DIGITAL Pres./Market Development JOHN ROSSO. “We look forward to helping MINUTE MEDIA streamline the hosting, delivery, and promotion of their content, while generating meaningful advertising revenue.”

« see more Net News