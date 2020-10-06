Option Turns To Sale

After WESTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY took over KALAMAZOO PUBLIC SCHOOLS high school FM station WKDS/KALAMAZOO in JANUARY under a time brokerage and option agreement signed last NOVEMBER and installed a Classical format (NET NEWS 1/10), the signal is now being officially sold to the college under the option for $191,000 ($125,000 cash, $36,000 for a two year studio and transmitter lease, $20,000 for equipment for the student programming's move to online-only, $10,000 as the value of underwriting announcements for the school system).

Also filed with the FCC, SANTAMARIA BROADCASTING, INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for KMNQ-A/BROOKLYN PARK, MN due to delays caused by the pandemic in completing equipment updates.

And SUNNY BROADCASTING, G.P. has closed on the sale of News-Talk WLIV-A, W270DD, and W282AG/LIVINGSTON, TN and Country WLIV-F (COUNTRY 104.7)/MONTEREY, TN to STONECOM COOKEVILLE, LLC for $275,000..

« see more Net News