Down Week

After two weeks showing week-to-week increases in podcast downloads, PODTRAC's SEPTEMBER 28-OCTOBER 4 weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows has downloads down 6% from the previous week and up 42% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from SEPTEMBER 23, 2019 to SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 was -3% for Arts, +25% for Business, +35% for Comedy, -2% for Education, +11% for History, +98% for News, +44% for Science, +11% for Society & Culture, +37% for Sports, and +25% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was -13% for Arts, -14% for Business, -5% for Comedy, -15% for Education, -5% for History, +2% for News, +7% for Science, -11% for Society & Culture, -14% for Sports, and -13% for True Crime.

