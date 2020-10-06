Holleman

JOSH HOLLEMAN joins ENTERCOM Country WYCD/DETROIT as co-host of the newly rebranded "JOSH, RACHAEL and GRUNWALD in the Morning” show alongside RACHAEL HUNTER and STEVE GRUNWALD, effective immediately.

The move marks HOLLEMAN’s return to the cluster, having previously held an on-air role doing weekends and swing shifts at ENTERCOM DETROIT sister station WDZH (98.7 THE BREEZE, then Top 40 AMP RADIO) from 2015-2016. He most recently hosted afternoons at HUBBARD RADIO Country WIL/ST. LOUIS since 2016. He launched his radio career at WWBN/FLINT, MI in 2007.

“As the home of DETROIT’s best Country, we look forward to integrating JOSH’s fun and energetic style into our award-winning morning show alongside RACHAEL and STEVE,” said ENTERCOM DETROIT SVP/Market Mgr. DEBBIE KENYON. “His impressive knowledge of the Country music landscape and familiarity with our city as a native Detroiter will add a unique layer to our morning programming and help deliver a fresh, dynamic listening experience for our listeners to kick off their days.”

“Doing mornings in Detroit is an absolute dream of mine,” said HOLLEMAN. “Imagine my excitement when I got the call to work with an already established, award-winning team in the MOTOR CITY on the legendary WYCD. I want to thank TIM ROBERTS [ENTERCOM Regional VP and Country Format Captain, and WYCD Brand Mgr.] and DEBBIE KENYON for making it all possible. Country music is a part of the fabric of DETROIT, and I couldn’t be happier to be back."

« see more Net News