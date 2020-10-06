Fleet (l), Block (r)

Congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS' LARY FLEET and INDENT/MERCURY RECORDS' PRISCILLA BLOCK, who tied for most-added at Country radio this week with 25 new MEDIABASE adds each, FLEET for his single, "Where I Find God" and BLOCK for "Just About Over You." It is the debut radio single for both artists.

Kudos to BIG LOUD VP/Promotion STACY BLYTHE, Dir./National Promotion ALI MATKOSKY, National Dir./Radio Marketing KENNY JAY, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion TYLER WAUGH, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion NIKKI WOOD, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion DAVE KIRTH, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JOHN D'AMICO, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BRITTANI KOSTER, Coord./Promotion SARAH HEADLEY and Coordinator/Data & Research GIULIANA "G" MIGNONE.

Additional congrats to UMG NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER; MERCURY NASHVILLE VP/Promotion DAMON MOBERLY; UMG NASHVILLE VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN, VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER and National Dir./Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES; MERCURY NASHVILLE Dir./MIDWEST Promotion NICK KAPER, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion SALLY GREEN, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion JILL BRUNETT, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion SUMMER HARLOW, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion JACK CHRISTOPHER, and Coord./Promotion JEANNIE SULLIVAN.

