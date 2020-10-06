Seether's 'Dangerous' is #1

CONCORD MUSIC is Rocking this week with the #1 song on the MEDIABASE Active Rock charts with SEETHER's "Dangerous" from their LP "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum" on FANTASY RECORDS. This is SEETHER's 16th #1 song at Active Rock.

Also joining the party for CONCORD in the MEDIABASE Top 10 at Active Rock are FEARLESS RECORDS rockers THE PRETTY RECKLESS “Death By Rock And Roll," MARILYN MANSON's "We Are Chaos" on LOMA VISTA RECORDINGS, and I PREVAIL’s “Every Time You Leave” on FEARLESS RECORDS.

CONCORD Head of Rock, ELIAS CHIOS said “These moments are never taken for granted by this staff, and we are so very proud to represent such a diverse and incredible Rock roster. It is a very exciting time at CONCORD and there is so much more to come.”





