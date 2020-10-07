Lynn McDonnell

Former longtime record exec LYNN MCDONNELL has launched a new weekly column on ALL ACCESS called, "THE INSIDE PROJECT." The 30-year music exec turned Life Coach and certified Hypnotist shares a new way of communication and execution. Each week, LYNN will address how to feel good, live in joy, and have internal peace.

MCDONNELL said, "I am honored that ALL ACCESS is allowing me to share my new adventure on their incredibly respected platform. It’s my intention to inspire people and provide kick ass content for growth and transformation. I’m immensely grateful to JOEL and company for the opportunity!”

In her first column, LYNN tackles "The Coveted All Access Pass - Do you really need a laminate to feel like a Rock Star?" Read "THE INSIDE PROJECT" column by clicking here.

