Yet another podcast upfront event took place TUESDAY (10/6), as PODFRONT returned with streaming presentations from some of the larger podcast networks and producers, including NPR, ESPN, STITCHER/MIDROLL, WONDERY, and ENTERCOM/CADENCE13.

The program's start was delayed by audio issues, but once the sound was back, EDISON RESEARCH's TOM WEBSTER offered a keynote with data from THE INFINITE DIAL 2020 study showing podcasting's growth to reaching 37% of Americans monthly, an estimated 104 million and the SHARE OF EAR study demonstrating the medium's larger share of audio listening from 2014, when it was at 2% and AM/FM radio was at 51%, to 2020, with podcasts at 5% and radio down to 42%, changing the ratio of podcast listening to radio listening from 1:25 to 1:8. WEBSTER also included data from the Podcast Consumer Tracking Report showing increased listening to podcasts during the pandemic.

STITCHER/MIDROLL's SARAH VAN MOSEL highlighted her network's new shows "OUR AMERICA" (from LEMONADA MEDIA), "JUST B WITH BETHENNY FRANKEL," "THE SALON" with LALA MILAN, and "UNFINISHED: SHORT CREEK," plus the addition of "HIDDEN BRAIN" with live reads by host SHANKAR VEDANTAM; STITCHER Exec. Prod. DAISY ROSARIO moderated a ZOOM discussion with LEMONADA MEDIA co-founder JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER introducing LEMONADA's new "ADD TO CART" hosts KULAP VILAYSACK (former co-host of "WHO CHARTED?") and SUCHIN PAK, plus appearances by "CELEBRITY BOOK CLUB" host CHELSEA DEVANTEZ and DEFECTOR columnist and "THE DISTRACTION" co-host DREW MAGARY.

CEO HERNAN LOPEZ hosted WONDERY's pre-taped presentation that included previews of new shows including "BACHELOR NATION PRESENTS CLICK BAIT" "BACHELOR NATION PRESENTS MAN CHAT," "BACHELOR NATION PRESENTS MAMA CHAT," and mini-series "THE APOLOGY LINE" and a third season of "OVER MY DEAD BODY." In a live post-presentation Q&A, LOPEZ expressed hope that the increased listening during the pandemic will continue after the pandemic, and that the industry will get a boost from increased listening on Android devices.

KAST MEDIA also used a pre-produced presentation with CEO COLIN THOMSON, CRO MICHAEL JENSEN, and Head of Creative Development and Production DUSTIN KNOUSE discussing the company's process of developing podcasts and introducing clips from several shows; SARAH SILVERMAN popped up to talk about her new podcast for KAST, and reality show personality LISA VANDERPUMP promoted her podcast "ALL THINGS VANDERPUMP."

"SNAP JUDGMENT" host GLYNN WASHINGTON led PRX's presentation, which covered its partnerships with THE MOTH and TED (which is debuting the new "HOW TO BE A BETTER HUMAN" early in 2021) and RADIOTOPIA's recent additions "PHOEBE READS A MYSTERY" and "HOME COOKING" as well as a second season of "PASSENGER LIST." The company also unveiled several shows coming to its new podcast network for teens, TRAX, and promoted the new "KELLY CORRIGAN WONDERS" podcast produced with KQED, INC. News-Talk KQED-F/SAN FRANCISCO. Finally, PRX included the announcement of its partnership with GOTHAM CHOPRA, TOM BRADY, and MICHAEL STRAHAN's RELIGION OF SPORTS to produce new podcasts (NET NEWS 10/6), with STRAHAN, BRADY, and CHOPRA on tape touting the collaboration.

ENTERCOM's CADENCE13 was represented by Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN, who noted that his company will be taking over sales for KARINA LONGWORTH's "YOU MUST REMEMBER THIS" and introduced segments with "THE OLD MAN AND THE THREE" hosts NEW ORLEANS PELICANS guard JJ REDICK (apologizing for his mustache) and TOMMY ALTER, science journalist JESSICA WAPNER and ELLE FANNING (the upcoming diet pill documentary "ONE CLICK"), and self-help author/influencer RACHEL HOLLIS ("THE RACHEL HOLLIS PODCAST"). Sister PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS partners JENNA WEISS-BERMAN and MAX LINSKY followed with a talk about the company's recent activity, including a companion podcast for HBO MAX's "LOVECRAFT COUNTRY," and upcoming podcasts including "UNDISTRACTED" (mid-OCTOBER), while the slate for 2021 are, in LINSKY's words, "trade secrets."

ESPN's panel, hosted by MIKE GREENBERG, concentrated on the content end, with GREENBERG joining the proceedings live after his radio show and touting his "I'M INTERESTED" podcast. The panel included ESPN's WRIGHT THOMPSON (host of ESPN's "BLOODLINES" podcast examining the death of several horses at SANTA ANITA), BOMANI JONES (ESPN's "THE RIGHT TIME WITH BOMANI JONES"), ABC NEWS "START HERE" host BRAD MIELKE, and NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC's PETER GWIN ("OVERHEARD AT NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC"), and addressed issues like how the pandemic changed their approach to podcasting (JONES: "We really didn't have to change that much" because the show was set up to talk about things other than sports), what's coming up on their shows, and connecting with listeners.

NPR closed out the agenda with a pre-taped presentation introduced by Chief Marketing Officer MICHAEL SMITH and featuring segments on "NPR POLITICS," "POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR," and "HOW I BUILT THIS."

