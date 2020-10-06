'2020 CMT Music Awards'

CMT has revealed a second round of performers for its “2020 CMT Music Awards,” airing WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21st at 7p CT (NET NEWS 9/10). Set to perform on the RAM TRUCKS Side Stage are CAYLEE HAMMACK, HARDY, INGRID ANDRESS, MICKEY GUYTON, RILEY GREEN and TRAVIS DENNING. The artists join the show's previously announced performers (NET NEWS 9/30), with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

The show, which recently revealed all of its nominees (NET NEWS 9/23), will air on CMT, MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK, POP and TV LAND and be simulcast on more than 120 iHEARTCOUNTRY stations nationwide.

