Longtime ENTERCOM/KANSAS CITY SVP/Market Mgr. DAVE ALPERT has departed the company due to a personal decision, a company spokesperson has confirmed. The search is on for his replacement, which is being conducted by Regional Pres. DOUG ABERNETHY.

At one point in his lengthy tenure with the company, ALPERT had served as Regional Pres. for KANSAS CITY, MADISON, MILWAUKEE, ST. LOUIS and WICHITA. The eight-station KANSAS CITY cluster includes Country WDAF (106.5 THE WOLF), Active Rock KQRC (98.9 THE ROCK), Hot AC KZPT (99.7 THE POINT), Alternative KRBZ (ALT 96.5), Sports KWOD, News/Talk KMBZ-F, Talk KMBZ-A and Sports KCSP.

