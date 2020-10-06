Stern (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

BLOOMBERG is reporting that HOWARD STERN is "nearing" a contract renewal with SIRIUSXM that would pay him about $120 milion a year.

STERN's contract expires in DECEMBER; his previous contracts with the company have each run for five years. STERN joined SIRIUSXM predecessor SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO in 2005 and airs his show on two channels, HOWARD 100 and HOWARD 101, as well as providing video content. CEO JIM MEYER is exiting the company at the end of the year; neither STERN nor the company commented on the report to BLOOMBERG.

