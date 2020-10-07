Markazi

Former LOS ANGELES TIMES columnist ARASH MARKAZI has joined BILL HAGEN's Sports XEPRS-A (THE MIGHTIER 1090)/SAN DIEGO for noon-1p (PT), starting TODAY (10/7). MARKAZI is also launching a website, THEMORNINGCOLUMN.COM, with his columns posting MONDAY through FRIDAY.

MARKAZI, a former ESPN and SPORTS ILLUSTRATED writer, left the TIMES in AUGUST amidst accusations of ethical lapses.

« see more Net News