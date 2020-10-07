Rob Clement Heading Home To Atlanta

TYLER MEDIA Alternative KOMA-HD2-K225BN (92.9 THE EDGE) and Classic Hip-Hop/R&B KOMA-HD3-K276EX (V103)/OKLAHOMA CITY PD ROB CLEMENT exits FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9th to relocate to hometown in ATLANTA.

OM BUDDY WILEY and Production Director RICHARD CONNOR will share programming duties for 92.9 THE EDGE. CONNOR and Operations Director KEVIN CHRISTOPHER will oversee programming duties for V103.

CLEMENT joined TYLER MEDIA in 2014 and helped sign on both stations. He was promoted to PD for 92.9 THE EDGE and V103 in 2018. He is currently looking for opportunities in ATLANTA. Reach out to him at rob.clement@gmail.com.

