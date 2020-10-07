Get Your Free Programming

With COVID-19, there is no RADIO ROW this year in front of the annual BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS. BENZTOWN to the rescue! BENZTOWN is creating and producing the "BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS BACKSTAGE" -- it's free content and programming for radio that includes fully-produced artist interviews from the 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS in HOLLYWOOD, along with fully-produced promos - all market exclusive and all for ... FREE.

Here is a rundown of what's part of the package from BENZTOWN:



• Access artist interviews from the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS to air on stations on OCTOBER 13 & 14, 2020

• Performances by ALICIA KEYS, GARTH BROOKS, DEMI LOVATO, POST MALONE, SIA, BAD BUNNY, BTS and more!

• Free Programming - no commercial inventory

• Format exclusivity

• Available to Top 40, Hot AC, AC, Country and Rock stations

• Interviews will be fully produced by BENZTOWN along with promos

• DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS and BENZTOWN are providing this

• To claim "BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS BACKSTAGE" programming for your market, contact MASA PATTERSON at: mp@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

