HBCU Homecoming Celebration

iHEARTMEDIA launches “HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHEARTRADIO,” an month-long celebration showcasing Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ (HBCU) school pride.

Beginning OCTOBER 19th and continuing through NOVEMBER 12th, the celebration will bring together HBCU students and alumni with their favorite musical artists, influencers and entertainment.



The month-long “HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHeartRadio” will feature special themed podcast episodes and a month of custom vignettes celebrating Black excellence and achievement highlighting its alumni and students including singer, songwriter Bobby Valentino; singer and songwriter BRIAN MCKNIGHT; recording artist, songwriter, actor and activist KILLER MIKE; actress and personality LA LA ANTHONY; actor LANCE GROSS; singer, songwriter and actor LIONEL RICHIE; producer, songwriter and DJ METRO BOOMIN; actor and entertainment reporter TERRENCE J; singer and songwriter TONI BRAXTON; recording artist WALE; film producer WILL PACKER; and iHEARTRADIO on-air personalities BEV JOHNSON, BUSHMAN, CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, DJ ENVY, KENDRA G, KYLE SANTILLIAN, MIKE EVANS, MONICA BARNES, QUEEN B and ZACH BOOG.

« see more Net News