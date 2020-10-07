Knight Time At WINK

FORT MYERS BROADCASTING AC WINK-F (96.9 WINK)/FT. MYERS announces the arrival of long-time programmer and ALL ACCESS contributor CHUCK KNIGHT as the station's new PD. He replaces RICK SHOCKLEY, who recently relocated to NASHVILLE to be closer to family and to focus on his voiceover career.

KNIGHT said, “I'm honored to be working at this heritage AC station. The ownership team is local and committed to using the huge 96.9 WINK-F signal to serve the SOUTHWEST FLORIDA community and creating great radio, both on-air and online. The vibe in this building is awesome.”

He was most recently iHEARTRADIO SVP/Prog./SAN ANTONIO-AUSTIN. Prior to that he programmed ENTERCOM AC WBEB (B101.1)/PHILDELPHIA.

« see more Net News